Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
FARNBOROUGH, England U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) said on Thursday it had won orders and commitments for 182 aircraft worth a total of $26.8 billion at list prices during the course of the Farnborough Airshow this week.
The new deals included a $1.4 billion order from TUI Group (TUIT.L) plus commitments from airlines including Xiamen Airlines and Donghai Airlines.
Earlier, rival planemaker Airbus said that during the show it secured 279 orders and commitments worth $35 billion at list prices.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.