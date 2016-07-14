The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

FARNBOROUGH, England U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) said on Thursday it had won orders and commitments for 182 aircraft worth a total of $26.8 billion at list prices during the course of the Farnborough Airshow this week.

The new deals included a $1.4 billion order from TUI Group (TUIT.L) plus commitments from airlines including Xiamen Airlines and Donghai Airlines.

Earlier, rival planemaker Airbus said that during the show it secured 279 orders and commitments worth $35 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Susan Fenton)