First responders and people rush to help injured spectators following the crash of a vintage World War Two P-51 Mustang fighter plane near the grandstand at the Reno Air Races in Reno, Nevada, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Brunetti

WASHINGTON U.S. safety investigators were unable to retrieve any onboard video from the wreckage of a vintage plane that crashed into a crowd at a Nevada air show last month, killing 11 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Friday that investigators evaluated badly damaged components and memory cards retrieved from the crash debris, but found no useful information.

Investigators were examining another memory card to see if data can be retrieved. Information transmitted from the ill-fated World War II era P-51D Mustang to its ground crew before the crash was also being analyzed, the NTSB said.

The safety board is also reviewing dozens of videos and hundreds of photographs of the accident at the Reno Air Races on September 16.

Witness accounts and photographic evidence suggests that a piece of the plane's tail fell off seconds before it slammed into a VIP seating area at the Reno Stead Airport, investigators said earlier this month.

