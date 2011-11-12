DUBAI Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has won an engine order worth up to $500 million from Saudi Arabian Airlines, the British company said on Sunday.

The deal, announced at the opening of the Dubai Air Show, is to provide engines and support for four Airbus EAD.PA A330 mid-sized aircraft already on order, plus four options.

Sales of the A330 have been boosted by delivery delays of Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner, boosting Rolls-Royce which claims an A330 market share of 75 percent for its Trent 700 engine.

The aircraft is sold with a choice of engines from Rolls-Royce, General Electric (GE.N) and Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N).

