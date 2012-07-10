The battle between plane engine makers revved up at the Farnborough Airshow with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International announcing major orders for their key offerings for the narrowbody plane market.

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said Norwegian Air Shuttle selected its geared turbofan engine to power 50 Airbus A320neo planes with first delivery scheduled in 2016. It also said Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific Air chose the geared turbofan for its order of 30 firm and 10 option A321neo planes, with deliveries set to start in 2017. Each plane has two engines.

The geared turbofan has a system that allows the engine's fan to operate at a different speed from the low-pressure compressor and turbine.

Meanwhile, CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran of France, scored a win for 150 of its Leap 1-B engines as Air Lease Corp, the leasing firm headed by Steven Udvar-Hazy, ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes on the air show's opening day.

Pratt also said it finalized agreements under which India's IndiGo chose 300 geared turbofan engines for a 150 Airbus A320neo order with deliveries to begin in 2015. The engine maker also signed a definitive agreement with CIT Group Inc for 60 geared turbofan engines for an order of A320neos announced last year.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Mark Potter)