PARIS Qatar Airways ordered 10 Boeing (BA.N) 777-8X jetliners at the Paris air show on Monday, bringing its total orders for the 777X family of revamped long-range jets to 60.

The airline also said it was ordering four 777 freighters.

The orders, which are all firm contracts, are worth a total of $4.8 billion at list prices.

Announcing the deal at Paris Airshow, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker took a swipe at the head of U.S. carrier Delta Airlines (DAL.N), which has accused Qatar Airways and other major Gulf carriers of receiving huge subsidies, a charge they deny.

"I hope that the gentleman at Delta knows that we are creating even more jobs in the United States by ordering more airplanes," he said.

