PARIS Bob Leduc, president of Sikorsky Aircraft, on Monday said he remained confident about the longer-term outlook for the $8 billion helicopter maker despite a sharp downturn in the commercial market and a decision by its parent, United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), to sell or spin off the company.

Leduc told Reuters in his first interview that he expected the downturn in the commercial market to last 18 to 24 months, and he fully expected demand to come "bounding back" at some point.

He said he was encouraged by the company's solid backlog of $49 billion, largely in U.S. military programs, which account for about 70 percent of the company's business, and the fact that it is the Pentagon's biggest helicopter supplier.

"We will be the last man standing," Leduc said, adding a recent restructuring and efforts to improve the company's risk management and discipline on new development programs would strengthen it, regardless of whether it was eventually sold or spun off as a standalone company.

United Tech on Monday said it would exit the helicopter business and would announce by the end of the third quarter whether to spin off or sell the over 90-year-old company.

Leduc said he sent a letter to employees after the announcement, encouraging them to focus on performance despite the uncertainty. He said Sikorsky workers were proud of the company's products and long heritage, and the company was continuing to produce aircraft at normal rates.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)