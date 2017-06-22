GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
PARIS Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
Iran has stepped up its orders of planes after international sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for curbs on the country's nuclear activities.
The Airtour Airlines deal follows a similar one with Iranian airline Zagros that was also announced at the Paris Airshow.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
Anthem Inc , the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.
If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.