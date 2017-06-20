GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
PARIS Aircraft leasing company Avolon announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and Avolon's chief executive said he would also consider Boeing's 737 MAX 10 models.
Avolon said the order for the 75 737 MAX 8 planes was worth $8.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for a further 50 of those aircraft.
Avolon's Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery also told reporters at the Paris Airshow that he would have a "hard look" regarding the possible orders of the 737 MAX 10 plane.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
Anthem Inc , the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.
If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.