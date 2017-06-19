Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over fire risk
JOHANNESBURG Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a potential fire risk, it said on Friday.
PARIS Boeing has launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pull together systems and about 800 data experts to provide services to customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets, company officials said.
The move is part of a shift by planemakers and suppliers toward methods pioneered by Silicon Valley to help drive down internal costs and build profits outside core manufacturing.
BERLIN German carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to buy back diesel cars equipped with illicit emissions control software after deciding not to appeal a German court ruling backing plaintiffs' calls for compensation.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.