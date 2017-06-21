GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
PARIS Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, is looking to the region's biggest economy, Saudi Arabia, to help make up for a drop in demand that has forced it to keep five aircraft grounded.
Emirates has redeployed eight aircraft elsewhere after grounding 13 jets as a result of cutting back on services to the United States since May, President Tim Clark told reporters at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.
He said the airline was looking at Saudi Arabia's demand for charter flights for the aircraft that remain grounded.
Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia elevated Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the architect of its economic reforms, to crown prince.
"It appears to us that the Saudi's are being a little bit more expansive, inclusive, call it what you like," Clark said. "I am optimistic that we will get more access to Saudi and that’s quite important to us because that’s a very powerful market."
Saudi Arabia attracts millions of Muslim pilgrims each year by land, sea and air to undertake Haj and Umrah.
The Haj is a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and takes place once a year, with more than one million Muslims traveling by air, while the Umrah pilgrimage, also to Mecca, can be undertaken at any time of the year.
Anthem Inc , the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.
If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.