GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
PARIS Indonesia's Lion Air signed a provisional order on Monday for 50 newly launched Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 10 jetliners.
The deal, signed at the Paris Airshow, is in addition to 387 single-aisle Boeing jets already ordered, and does not include conversions from existing models, Boeing officials said.
Lion Air Chairman Edward Sirait told reporters at a signing ceremony the aircraft would be used for regional and domestic flights.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
Debt-laden U.S. outerwear and outdoor gear retailer Eddie Bauer LLC has hired investment banks to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading in the company's securities.