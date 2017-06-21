GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus and Boeing at the Paris Airshow:
AIRBUS:
* Lessor GECAS orders 100 A320neo aircraft worth about $10.8 billion at list prices to be delivered 2020-24.
* Air Lease Corp orders 12 additional A321neo aircraft, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.
* Viva Air signs memorandum of understanding for 35 A320neo and 15 A320ceo jets, worth roughly $5 billion at list prices.
* CDB Aviation Lease Finance orders 45 airbus A320neo family aircraft, worth about $4.5 billion at list prices.
* Ethiopian Airlines orders 10 A350-900 jets, worth about $3.1 billion at list prices.
* Portugal's Hi Fly orders two A330-200s.
* Wizz Air orders 10 additional A321CEO aircraft. Including engines, deal worth $1.16 billion.
BOEING:
* CDB Aviation signs memorandum of understanding for 42 MAX 8; 8 787-9 and 10 737 MAX 10 jets, worth in total about $7.4 billion at list prices.
* GECAS announces purchase of 20 737 MAX 10 jets, worth about $2.5 billion at list prices.
* BOC Aviation announces memorandum of understanding for 10 737 MAX 10 jets worth about $1.25 billion at list prices.
* SpiceJet announces commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes worth $4.7 bln at list prices. Includes 20 new orders for 737 MAX 10 and conversion of 20 737 MAX 8 jets from existing order.
* Tibet Financial Leasing announces commitment for 20 737 MAX jets, including 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 airplanes, valued at about $2.5 billion at list prices.
* AerCap announces order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners worth $8.1 billion at list prices.
* Kuwait-based Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) announces a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s, worth $2.2 billion at list prices.
* Norwegian announces order for two 737 MAX 8s, worth $225 million at list prices.
* Monarch announces order for 15 additional 737 MAX 8s, valued at $1.7 billion at list prices.
* Lion Air announces commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s, worth about $6.24 billion at list prices.
* Qatar Airways firms up an order for 20 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets after letter of intent last year for up to 60 737 MAX 8 jets.
* Aviation Capital Group announces order for 20 737 MAX 10s, valued at $2.49 billion at list prices.
* Okay Airways orders 15 737 MAX jets, valued at $1.8 billion at current list prices.
* Avolon signs a memorandum of understanding for 75 737 MAX 8 aircraft, valued at $8.4 billion. Deal also includes an option for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
* Ryanair buys 10 Boeing 737 MAX 200 jets worth more than $1.1 billion at list prices.
* Romania's Blue Air announces order for six 737 MAXs.
* Previously announced CALC order for 50 737 MAXs, worth $5.8 billion at list prices, includes 15 new MAX 10s.
* United Airlines converts an order for 100 737 MAX jets into one for the new 737 MAX 10 model.
* Japan Investment Adviser commits to 10 737 MAX 8 airplanes, worth $1.12 billion at current list prices.
* EL Al Israel Airlines finalizes order for three additional 787 Dreamliners, worth about $729 million at list prices.
* Lease Corporation announce memorandum of understanding for five 737 MAX 7s and seven 737 MAX 8s, worth about $1.25 billion.
* China's Donghai Airlines converts a previous order for ten 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for ten new 737 MAX 10 jets.
* Mauritania Airlines orders one 737 MAX 8 airliner, valued at around $112 million at list price.
* Malaysia Airlines converts 10 of its order for 25 737 MAX aircraft to 737 MAX 10 jets. The order for 10 is worth $1.25 billion at list prices.
* China's Xiamen Airlines signs memorandum of understanding to buy 10 737 MAX 10 jets, worth around $1.2 billion at current list prices.
* Copa Airlines converts previous order for 15 737 MAX aircraft into one for 737 MAX 10s.
Anthem Inc , the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.
If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.