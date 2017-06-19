GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
PARIS Qatar Airways does not see any need for Boeing (BA.N) to make a mid-market jet, saying it could instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.
Boeing is studying a gap in the market between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new plane that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.
But Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al Baker said at the Paris Airshow that Boeing should not invest billions in a new jet.
"They don't need to reinvent the wheel, they only need to do some fine-tuning to this (787-8) aircraft and it can be a perfect middle-size airplane.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)
Debt-laden U.S. outerwear and outdoor gear retailer Eddie Bauer LLC has hired investment banks to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading in the company's securities.