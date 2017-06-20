COMAC Chairman Jin Zhuanglong and UAC President Yury Slyusar unveil a plaque at the launching ceremony of China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation Limited (CRAIC), a joint venture between Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United... REUTERS

PARIS Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Tuesday it projects selling at least 600 widebody jets that it is co-developing with China over a 20 year-period, adding foreign sanctions against the country were not a help.

"It's not very comfortable for us, of course," UAC President Yury Slyusar told Reuters.

UAC is developing the widebody jet with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

