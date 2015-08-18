Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) is in advanced talks to buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd as it looks to strengthen its software and services business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Airwave Solutions, owned by Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX), could fetch about 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people.
A Motorola Solutions spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.
Airwave Solutions could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
NEW YORK HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.