The headquarters of German chip equipment maker Aixtron SE is pictured in Herzogenrath near the western German city of Aachen, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN The German Economy Ministry has no business in planning a strategy for semiconductor chipmaking machinery company Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) after a deal with a Chinese firm collapsed, a spokesman said on Friday.

"In general it is the duty of the company to decide on its strategy and the appropriate future direction. It is not a matter of the Federal Economy Ministry," Andreas Audretsch said during a regular government news conference.

Aixtron is considering reducing the size of the business with a partial sale, its chief executive said in an interview, opening the door for bidders after a takeover deal with a Chinese firm fell apart.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)