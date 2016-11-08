The logo of Aixtron SE is pictured on the roof of the German chip equipment maker's headquarters in Herzogenrath near the western German city of Aachen, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT German chip equipment maker Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) will not comment on the pending takeover by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment as long as the German government's review of the deal is ongoing, Aixtron's chief executive said.

"We are in contact with the relevant authorities to support their review processes and therefore cannot comment on it," Martin Goetzeler told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.

Aixtron earlier raised its forecast for 2016 orders but fell to a quarterly loss that analysts said underscored the importance a planned Chinese takeover for the struggling German firm.

