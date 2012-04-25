Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates helped by soaring demand.

For the first quarter, Akamai -- which competes with Level 3 Communications and Limelight Networks -- earned $43 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $51 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 41 cents per share, above analysts' expectations of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

