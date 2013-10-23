Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), whose products help to move content quickly over the Internet, reported a 65 percent rise in profit as mobile activity and app downloads increased after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) launched its iOS 7 platform.

Akamai's shares rose about 9 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $80 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $48 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $396 million.

