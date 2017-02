OSLO Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions AKSO.OL won a contract from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (600320.SS) to supply a complete drilling equipment package for a new jack-up drilling rig, it said on Monday.

The rig will be built by the Chinese yard and the equipment will be delivered in 2013, it said in a statement.

The contract value is undisclosed.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)