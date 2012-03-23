ISTANBUL Turkey's Akfen Holding AKFEN.IS expects to complete the sale of its hydropower plants to Germany's Aquila Hydropower early next week, Chief Executive Hamdi Akin told Reuters on Friday.

The annual power generation capacity of plants to be sold is 139 million kWh and an option to buy the remaining 400 million kWh capacity plants was also given to the German company, Akin said.

"We will probably have completed the sale on Monday or Tuesday," Akin told Reuters in an interview a day after the company announced to the stock exchange that it had opened talks to sell its Akfenhes unit and subsidiaries to Aquila.

He gave no indication of how much Akfen expected to earn from the sale.

Akfen Holding's share price had firmed to 10.32 lira by 1200 GMT on Friday from 9.75 lira when the announcement of the sale was made on Thursday afternoon.

Akin said the sale of the energy plants did not mean the group was quitting the sector, and it remained interested in bidding in the privatization of a natural gas grid to supply Ankara.

"We are still interested in Baskent privatization. I don't think the deadline will be extended further," Akin said.

Turkey's Privatization Authority had extended the bid deadline to May 17 from February 16, in the tender for the sale of 80 percent of the equity in Baskent Dogalgaz, the state-owned gas distribution company in the Turkish capital.

"You have to be careful on such large-scale tenders, and banks are not as generous as they used to be. We don't have a partner there, and we are not in talks for a partnership at this stage," Akin said.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Erica Billingham)