Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WASHINGTON Generic drugmaker Akorn Enterprises Inc (AKRX.O) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal Inc HITK.O on condition that it sell three generic prescription eye medications and two generic topical anesthetics, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The deal, which is valued at $640 million, will allow Akorn to expand its eye drug portfolio to oral liquids and ointments.
The divested assets will be sold to Watson Laboratories, a subsidiary of Watson Pharmaceuticals, which changed its name to Actavis PLC ACT.N last year.
The divested products are generic Ciloxan eye drops, used to treat bacterial eye infections and corneal ulcers; generic Quixin drops, and a generic ointment used to treat bacterial eye infections. Akorn also agreed to divest two prescription topical anesthetics, Xylocaine and EMLA.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jim Loney)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.