Shares in AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) fell as much as 6.6 percent after the steel producer forecast second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company now expects a net profit of 4 cents to 6 cents per share in the second quarter, reversing a loss in the first quarter.

Analysts, on average, estimated second-quarter GAAP earnings, excluding one-time items, of 10 cents per share. Including the items, earnings were seen at 12 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The volatile U.S. market and the recent drop in steel prices on the spot market prevented AK Steel from issuing a full-year forecast, the company said. 䀀

Second-quarter total shipments should be about 1,350,000 tons, up slightly from the first quarter, and selling prices should be about the same as in the first quarter, the company said.

On Friday, steel producer and metals recycler Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.O) forecast lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, hurt by falling sheet steel prices.

Shares in AK Steel slid 5.6 percent to $5.02 after falling as low as $4.97, bringing the loss so far this year to about 40 percent.

