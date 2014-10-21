The sign of AkzoNobel is pictured at its headquarters in Amsterdam February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Dutch paint and coatings company AkzoNobel (AKZO.AS) met markets exceptions in the third quarter and stuck to its 2015 targets despite slowing growth in all of its major markets except the United States.

The company, which shed more than 2,000 jobs in the three-month period as part of a restructuring program, on Tuesday posted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 487 million euros on sales down 2 percent to 3.69 billion.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA of 489 million euros on sales of 3.76 billion.

"We are on track to deliver the 2105 targets despite what we expect to continue to be a very challenging environment," Chief Executive Ton Büchner told journalists on a conference call.

Büchner said all major markets slowed, except in the United States, which at 3 billion euros is its single largest market, where lower energy prices boosted business.

But in the rest of the world "the continued fragile economic environment is impacting all business areas and market conditions remain truly challenging".

Overall volume growth of 1 percent was more than offset by negative currency effects and divestments, the company said.

Operating income rose 11 percent to 335 million euros and return on sales reached 9.1 percent from 8 percent a year earlier.

By 2015 AkzoNobel aims to hit an annual 9 percent return on sales, 14 percent return on invested capital and a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of less than 2.

"We are continuing to improve our return on sales, despite the incredibly difficult market environment that we are dealing with, with reducing growth in many of the emerging countries whereas Europe is not showing the recovery that all of us had hoped for," Büchner said.

AkzoNobel is one of the world's largest makers of automotive and industrial coatings, decorative paint and specialty chemicals.

It had 48,000 employees on Sept. 30, down 2,270 from a year earlier.

Büchner said restructuring would continue in 2014 but that there would be fewer job cuts.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Anand Basu and Jason Neely)