Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel's (AKZO.AS) Chief Executive Ton Buechner said on Wednesday he was not planning to meet or talk with Michael McGarry, his counterpart at U.S. suitor PPG Industries (PPG.N), when McGarry visits Amsterdam this week.
Akzo rejected an improved 22.7 billion-euro ($24.51 billion)takeover offer from PPG as insufficient on Wednesday, prompting calls from several shareholders for the companies to enter talks.
Asked whether he would be willing to meet with McGarry when he travels to Amsterdam to lobby for the deal, Buechner said he is not planning to do so.
"The present proposal does not warrant Akzo Nobel's engagement with PPG," Buechner said in an interview with Reuters.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.