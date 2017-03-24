European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
AMSTERDAM The chief executive of PPG Industries (PPG.N) has left the Netherlands after meeting with Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) "stakeholders" to lobby for a merger of the two companies, a spokesman said Friday.
CEO Michael McGarry remains ready to meet with Akzo Nobel's leadership "anytime and anywhere" to discuss PPG's rejected 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) proposal to buy Akzo, PPG spokesman Bryan Iams said..
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.