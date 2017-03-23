Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
AMSTERDAM Causeway Capital, the largest holder of shares in Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) on Thursday urged the company to engage in takeover talks with U.S. suitor PPG Industries (PPG.N).
Akzo Nobel on Wednesday rejected an improved 22.4 billion euro takeover offer from PPG, citing cultural differences and an inadequate valuation.
In an open letter to Akzo's boards, Causeway said a combination of the two companies makes sense.
"While we support management's view that the current bid for Akzo Nobel of 90 euros per share is inadequate, we believe the bid is at a level where management should now engage in discussions with PPG," Causeway President Harry Hartford and CEO Sarah Ketterer wrote.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.