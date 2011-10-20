MOBILE, Ala Alabama on Thursday executed a man who requested the death penalty and spent just four years on death row for the fatal suffocation and beating of his infant son.

Christopher Thomas Johnson, 39, was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. local time at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, according to Brian Corbett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Johnson, who was put to death by lethal injection, made the rare move of pleading guilty to capital murder in the 2005 death of his 6-month-old son Elias Ocean Johnson.

Johnson said he killed his son because he "hated his wife, didn't want to be near her and didn't want to worry about her threats of putting him in jail for alimony or child support," according to the state Attorney General's Office.

(Reporting by Kelli Dugan; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Johnston)