MOBILE, Ala Alabama executed a man on Thursday who asked to be put to death after pleading guilty to fatally suffocating and beating his infant son, and had spent just four years on death row.

Christopher Thomas Johnson, 39, made the rare move of pleading guilty to capital murder in the 2005 death of 6-month-old Elias Ocean Johnson. He requested the death penalty, granted in 2007, and waived all appeals.

Johnson's last words before being put to death by lethal injection were, "Game over," said Brian Corbett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. local time at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore after what one law professor said was an unusually short stint on death row and possibly among the shortest on record nationwide.

Donald Q. Cochran, a former prosecutor and a Samford University law professor, said the only other case he could recall following such an abrupt timeline was that of confessed Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

McVeigh was executed in 2001, six years after committing his crime.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the average time an inmate spends on death row awaiting execution is 14 years, with many waiting longer than 20 years.

Johnson was the sixth inmate executed in Alabama this year and the 38th put to death nationwide in 2011. His last meal consisted of a turkey bologna sandwich with cheese and tomatoes, french fries and an orange drink.

No witnesses representing the victim attended the execution, but Corbett said Johnson's brother visited him earlier in the day.

'HATED HIS WIFE'

Johnson represented himself at trial. He testified he killed his son because he "hated his wife, didn't want to be near her and didn't want to worry about her threats of putting him in jail for alimony or child support," according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Johnson offered no mitigating circumstances for his crime, and the trial court found the "the heinous, atrocious and cruel" nature of the murder outweighed any justifications that could have been offered, records show.

According to court documents, Johnson tried to quiet Elias while his wife slept.

After several unsuccessful attempts in the early morning hours, he "laid on top of Elias, covered Elias' mouth with his hand for extended periods of time, and forced his fingers into the child's mouth and down his throat to stop the crying." He also struck the child with his hand.

When the child's mother awoke, Elias was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

The forensic pathologist who performed Elias' autopsy testified during the trial that the infant suffered at least 85 separate injuries. Suffocation and head trauma were cited as the causes of death.

In a statement issued before the execution by Project Hope to Abolish the Death Penalty, executive director Esther Brown said even though the organization respected Johnson's right to have the death penalty imposed, they questioned his motives.

"We are a prisoner organization and therefore respect a prisoner's wishes. Nevertheless, we question Mr. Johnson's mental stability, which would allow him to make this kind of decision," Brown said.

(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Jerry Norton and Cynthia Johnston)