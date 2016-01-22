SEATTLE A former Alaska Airlines pilot has been charged with flying two passenger flights between California and Oregon in 2014 while under the influence of alcohol, federal prosecutors said.

David Arntson, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned in U.S. court in Los Angeles on a felony charge of piloting a plane with passengers after drinking, Eileen Decker, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement on Thursday.

The charges stem from two Alaska Air Group Inc flights on June 20, 2014. Arntson flew from San Diego International Airport to an airport in Portland, Oregon, and then another trip to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, Decker said.

After landing on his last flight, Arntson was selected for a random drug test, Decker said. Separate tests found the California resident had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.134 percent and 0.142 percent, Decker said.

Under federal law, a person operating a commercial airliner is deemed "under the influence" if his or her blood-to-alcohol levels are at or above .10 percent.

When Arntson saw the drug tester after he landed in Orange County, his co-pilot recalled him saying, "I bet it's for me," according to the criminal complaint.

A lawyer for Arntson was not immediately reachable for comment on Friday.

Following the drug test results, Alaska Airlines removed Arntson from duty, according to a statement on its website. The carrier also said he "refused to submit to an investigatory interview. Mr. Arntson left the company before we were able to complete an investigation that would have led to his termination."

The Seattle-based carrier said Arntson had never before failed a random drug-alcohol test. It was unclear exactly when he left the company.

Arntson has been released from custody on a $25,000 bond, the federal prosecutor said. He is due to be arraigned on Feb. 10, Decker said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Richard Chang)