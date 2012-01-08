ANCHORAGE, Alaska Adventurer Lonnie Dupre has abandoned a renewed bid to become the first person to climb Mount McKinley, North America's highest peak, alone in midwinter, his website said on Saturday.

It is the second consecutive year Dupre, a polar explorer from Grand Marais, Minnesota, has made the attempt. Mount McKinley is in Denali National Park and is 20,320 feet high.

Dupre's website said he was descending after spending several days and nights huddled in snow caves for protection against temperatures reaching 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, accompanied by winds of almost 100 mph.

"Due to poor weather, low visibility and extreme winds, I was forced to make the decision to descend after receiving word that there was another week of the daunting weather around the corner. You just can't climb being blown off your feet!" he said on his website.

Most climbers of McKinley make the attempt from late April to early July when snowpack, daylight and temperatures are most favorable. Winter climbs are usually done in March.

