An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday on the body of Juneau's recently-elected mayor, Greg Fisk, days after he was found dead in his home, officials said.

Authorities in Alaska's state capital have not ruled out any cause of death for Fisk, who was 70, although Juneau Police spokeswoman Erann Kalwara said there were no indications he was shot or committed suicide, or that his death was drug-related.

The results of the medical examiner's autopsy were expected in the coming days.

Police said they found Fisk dead in his home on Monday afternoon after the mayor's adult son, Ian Fisk, made an emergency call. The mayor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kalwara said Fisk sustained an injury but declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the injury or his death, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the residence. No one was being sought in connection with Fisk's death, Kalwara said.

Deputy Mayor Mary Becker said Fisk, who was elected in October and had been due to serve until 2018, was an avid fisherman who championed economic development and other causes. She said she was taking the role of acting mayor while city officials decide next steps.

Local leaders can either allow Becker to serve on as mayor until the next general election in October, or hold a special election to find a more permanent replacement, the local Juneau Empire newspaper reported on Wednesday.

