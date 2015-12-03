Juneau's recently elected mayor, Greg Fisk, died of natural causes, according to an autopsy performed on Wednesday, officials said.

Juneau Police spokeswoman Erann Kalwara said in a statement that a state medical examiner's preliminary autopsy of Fisk, who was 70, found no indications of foul play.

"The external injuries sustained by Mayor Fisk were consistent with an injury due to falling or stumbling into objects," Kalwara said in the statement.

Kalwara said a final autopsy, which will include a full toxicology report, would not be expected for several weeks.

Police said they found Fisk dead in his home in Alaska's state capital on Monday afternoon after the mayor's adult son, Ian Fisk, made an emergency call. The mayor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the residence, nor were there any indications of suicide or drug impairment. Police said no one is being sought in connection with Fisk's death.

Deputy Mayor Mary Becker said Fisk, who was elected in October and had been due to serve until 2018, was an avid fisherman who championed economic development and other causes. She said she was taking the role of acting mayor while city officials decide next steps.

Amy Mead, the Municipal Attorney for the City and Borough of Juneau, said local assembly members can either allow Becker to serve on as mayor until the next general election in October or hold a special election to find a more permanent replacement.

