Alaska Air (ALK.N) told an investor meeting on Thursday that it is "watching what the slot process is" under the settlement pact the U.S. Justice Department announced this week with merger partners American Airlines (AAMRQ.PK) and US Airways Group LCC.N.

A company executive said during the investor presentation, which was broadcast over the Internet, that Seattle-based Alaska Airlines would like to continue to expand from the West Coast to the East Coast but added that the carrier lacked vast networks on the East Coast.

American and US Airways agreed to sell takeoff and landing slots at Washington Reagan National and New York's LaGuardia airports, as well as gates at Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles International, Boston Logan, Dallas Love Field and Miami airports, to settle a U.S. challenge to their merger.