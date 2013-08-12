Albany Molecular Research Inc said partner Bristol-Myers Squibb Co would stop developing their experimental depression therapy.

Albany's shares tumbled 19 percent to $10.24 in afternoon trading.

Albany said Bristol-Myers stopped two mid-stage studies of the drug after it failed to show superiority over two other antidepressants. (link.reuters.com/fax32v)

Albany said the decision would not have an impact on its forecasts for the third quarter and 2013.

