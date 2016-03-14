LONDON - Conductor Ludwig Wicki brought Western music to central London on Friday, with a concert at the Royal Albert Hall celebrating famed theme tunes from the film genre.

Wicki led the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for a performance that included Western movie and TV scores from Ennio Morricone, John Barry and Elmer Bernstein.

Ahead of the concert rehearsal, Wicki said that for him, Westerns captured the imagination like a "dream".

"For me it's a combination of music and horses and landscapes. When I was young I dreamed to be a cowboy, and I think that's what Western is," he told Reuters.

"It's a dream for mostly boys, to be a cowboy or an Indian, and have these beautiful clothes, we played that in the forest, and that's still in my heart."

Wicki said conducting an orchestra to play Western film tunes was "special" because of the various instruments used and difficulty in finding participating musicians.

"To have guitar players and all these instruments with orchestras is unusual and it's very difficult to find the right musician who can do that," he said.

"... They are mostly not so experienced to play in an orchestra, they are in bands or so, when they have to play with conductor and follow exactly the conductor that's something special