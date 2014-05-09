Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
PARIS Alcatel Lucent is focused on its cost saving and repositioning plan and not on industry consolidation, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview after rumors this week of a tie-up with Finland's Nokia.
"There's no question of consolidation. There have already been phases of consolidation among telecoms equipment makers, just as there have been phases of organic growth," Michel Combes
told Le Figaro in response to a question about the rumors which lifted Alcatel shares earlier this week.
"Time will tell if other developments are necessary. My single and unique objective is to stayed focused on execution... (of the plan) which will allow us to return to the premier league," he said in a post-results interview.
Combes also came out in favor of allowing more consolidation in the world of telecom service providers - his industry's main clients.
He said investment in high-speed Internet depends on having "powerful" operators. Governments and industry players in France and elsewhere have called for a relaxation of EU antitrust policy with regard to the sector.
Alcatel announced a reduced first-quarter net loss earlier on Friday as it cut costs and trimmed unprofitable contracts.
Combes' plan, put in place last June, is aiming for 10,000 job cuts, 1 billion euros of asset sales, 1 billion euros in cost cuts, and a repositioning to focus the group on fewer products.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Jason Neely)
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.