Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
PARIS Telecommunications gear maker Alcatel-Lucent aims to cut a billion euros in costs and focus on the IP router business and mobile broadband as part of a strategic revamp to be unveiled by its new chief executive on Wednesday, French daily Les Echos reported.
The paper said without citing its sources that the impact on jobs would be minimal while the cost cuts would come from general and commercial expenses.
It also said that Alcatel-Lucent would aim to divest 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of assets in the next three years, without saying which ones.
Alcatel-Lucent's incoming CEO Michel Combes will present his plan for the company on Wednesday.
Alcatel-Lucent declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7467 Euro)
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.