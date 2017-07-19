FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in 15 hours

Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp (AA.N) on Wednesday trimmed its annual forecast for a measure of profitability, citing market trends.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, compared to an earlier forecast of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.

Alcoa warned of an expected increase in input costs, which it said was driven by strength in the global aluminum market.

Shares of New York-based Alcoa fell 2.5 percent to $35.58 in after-market trading.

The producer of aluminum, alumina and bauxite, however reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter, helped by higher shipments.

Alcoa also slightly raised its 2017 forecast for global aluminum demand growth to 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent, up from a prior expectation of 4.5 percent to 5 percent.

Alcoa's revenue rose 23 percent to $2.86 billion in the quarter ended June 30, edging past analysts' average estimate of $2.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income attributable to Alcoa was $75 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with a loss of $55 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Alcoa earned 62 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 60 cents.

Alcoa last year split into two entities. The spun-off company, Arconic Inc (ARNC.N), specializes in higher-end aluminum and titanium alloys for the automotive, aerospace and construction industries.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

