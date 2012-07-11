Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said on Wednesday it signed new multi-year agreements to supply Airbus EAD.PA with aluminum sheet and plate and aluminum lithium alloys for aircraft construction.

Terms of the agreements, signed this week at the Farnborough Air Show in England, have a value of about $1.4 billion over their life.

Alcoa said its aluminum products will be used across virtually all Airbus commercial programs and includes new lower wing skins on the A320 airliner. Also aluminum lithium applications will be used on the A350 and A380.

Alcoa's hard alloy extruded products will be supplied from the company's plants in Lafayette, Indiana, Halethorpe in Baltimore and Hannover, Germany.

Flat rolled products will be supplied from plants in Davenport, Iowa, Kitts Green, England and Belaya Kalitva in Russia, Alcoa said.

