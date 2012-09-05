ROME Italian unions urged Swiss-based commodities and mining group Glencore (GLEN.L) to declare whether or not it is really interested in saving Alcoa's (AA.N) loss-making aluminum plant in Sardinia.

Last week Glencore showed interest in taking over the plant, saying it would give an assessment of the site on September 5, a date it later pushed back to September 10.

Officials from the CGIL, UIL, FIM and UILM unions met Glencore executives in Rome and asked them to firm up their declaration of interest, the unions said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Glencore ... reserved the right to make a final assessment, which will be undertaken in the coming hours, over the possibility of making such a formal expression of interest," the Unions said.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

A new expression of interest in the plant was made by an unnamed U.S. multinational, an official at Italy's Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The government has been looking at those who expressed interest a few years ago when Alcoa wanted to sell the sites," the official said.

"Today a written expression of interest was received from a U.S. multinational which said it wanted to evaluate an acquisition."

Trade union sources said the interest came from a U.S. equity fund.

Workers have continued demonstrations to keep the plant open but on Tuesday Industry Minister Corrado Passera said Alcoa was facing "an impossible situation" and prospects of a swift sale were remote.

The Alcoa works employs some 500 workers with a further 1,000 directly depending on the plant which is facing closure due in part to high energy costs.

Alcoa has begun powering down the smelter and is expected to shut down the plant entirely by the end of October if no buyer is found.

