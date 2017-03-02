European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp (AA.N) named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said it would consolidate its business units into three divisions from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.
The three units will focus on aluminum, alumina and bauxite.
The aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products businesses, along with the majority of its energy business assets, will be combined into the new aluminum unit, Alcoa said.
The company said Tim Reyes, who has since 2015 been president of Alcoa cast products - a unit that produces differentiated aluminum products - will head the new aluminum business.
Martin Briere, who has been president of the aluminum unit focused on smelting since 2014, will leave the company, Alcoa said.
Alcoa last year split into two entities. One company kept the Alcoa name and focuses on the traditional smelting business. The other, Arconic Inc (ARNC.N), specializes in higher-end aluminum and titanium alloys for the automotive, aerospace and construction industries.
Alcoa expects a 4 percent growth in global aluminum demand this year, even as the market remains modestly over supplied, while bauxite and alumina markets are expected to be relatively balanced.
The company's shares were largely unchanged at $37.93 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.