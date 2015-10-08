An Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee is seen in this April 8, 2014 file photograph. REUTERS/Wade Payne/Files

Alcoa Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by slumping prices for aluminum and other commodities and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

"The biggest challenges were commodities prices being under pressure and the wide currency swings," Klaus Kleinfeld, Alcoa's chief executive officer told Reuters.

Alcoa's shares fell about 5 percent in extended trading.

Alcoa said last month it will separate into two companies. One will provide "value added" materials such as airplane and car parts to manufacturers. The other, "upstream business" will consist of Alcoa's traditional aluminum smelting operations.

One key question moving forward is how the two companies will divide debt and pension liabilities. Alcoa executives said during the conference call with analysts that the overall underfunded pension status is 78 percent and only the minimum payment is being made, so the unfunded status is not being significantly reduced.

Alcoa's third-quarter revenue slid to $5.6 billion, down 21 percent mainly due to closures of non-competitive facilities, Kleinfeld said. The decline in revenue was partially offset by a 10 percent increase from aerospace, automotive and acquisition growth, he said.

"For us, when you look at the upstream side, our revenues are down, but some of it is absolutely part of the transformation and it is a good thing," he said.

Net income attributable to Alcoa fell to $44 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $149 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Alcoa earned 7 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected Alcoa to earn 13 cents per share on sales of $5.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Benchmark London Metal Exchange prices fell to six-year lows toward the end of September, a nearly 20 percent drop from a year earlier.

The company believes global aluminum demand will grow by 6.5 percent in 2015 and will double during this decade, Kleinfeld said.

Alcoa lowered its forecast for the 2015 global aluminum surplus to 551,000 tonnes from its second-quarter estimate for a 762,000-tonne surplus.

It said it expects a aluminum market deficit in 2016, though it did not specify how much.

"On the value-add side, China does not play such an important role for us. Most of our business is in North America, Europe and developed countries," Kleinfeld said.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago, Sneha Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)