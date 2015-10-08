The Great Smoky Mountains are shown in the background in this view of the Alcoa Aluminium plant in Alcoa, Tennessee. REUTERS/Wade Payne

NEW YORK Alcoa lowered its forecast for the 2015 global aluminum surplus to 551,000 tonnes from its second-quarter estimate for a 762,000-tonne surplus, the company said in a presentation to announce its third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

It said it expects a aluminum market deficit in 2016, though it did not specify how much.

The decline in the expected 2015 surplus came as Alcoa lowered the amount of new smelting capacity it expected to come online in the rest of the year in both China and the rest of the world, as weak aluminum prices force producers to delay maintenance and scale back planned capacity upgrades.

The company expected Chinese supply to total 31.1 million tonnes, down from 31.4 million tonnes the last quarter, and said supply in the rest of the world would be 26.819 million tonnes, down from its forecast for 26.844 million tonnes in the prior quarter.

Alcoa reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit due to the slide in aluminum prices, earning 7 cents per share versus analysts' average expectations of 13 cents per share.

