U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
Swift Transportation Co said on Monday it would merge with trucking and logistics company Knight Transportation Inc , combining two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators.
CHICAGO Metals company Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said on Tuesday it has decided that its valued-added business will carry the name Arconic after the firm splits in two later this year.
The New York-based company said last September it would break itself in two in the second half of 2016, separating a faster-growing plane and car parts business from its traditional aluminum smelting operations that will continue to bear the name Alcoa.
Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.