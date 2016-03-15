An Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee is seen in this April 8, 2014 file photograph. REUTERS/Wade Payne/Files

CHICAGO Metals company Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said on Tuesday it has decided that its valued-added business will carry the name Arconic after the firm splits in two later this year.

The New York-based company said last September it would break itself in two in the second half of 2016, separating a faster-growing plane and car parts business from its traditional aluminum smelting operations that will continue to bear the name Alcoa.

