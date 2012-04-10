An Alcoa employee works on a crane in front of an alumina silo in Alcoa Fjardaal aluminium smelter, eastern Iceland in this April 16, 2007 file photograph. Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminum producer, reported a first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street forecasts as prices for aluminum rose in the early months of 2012. Alcoa shares rose 6 percent to $9.80 in post-market trading. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminum producer, reported a first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street forecasts as prices for aluminum rose in the early months of 2012.

Alcoa shares rose 6 percent to $9.80 in post-market trading.

Following are initial reactions of analysts and investors:

CHARLES BRADFORD, ANALYST, BRADFORD RESEARCH, NEW YORK

"Clearly, they're doing much better downstream, which you'd expect because the metal price was down ... These downstream businesses are relatively small, but they're much more stable. They are proprietary products, you can't switch them very easily. It's usually the biggest chunk of earnings."

"I was expecting break-even, so I was higher than the average, but if you had told me 10 cents, I never would have believed it."

KUNI CHEN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, CONNECTICUT:

"It's clearly a beat -- 10 cents (profit) versus our number at a loss of 4 cents. Top line was better than expected. It looks like the upstream performance in the primary metals business was better than what we were looking for despite a pretty weak metal price."

BRIDGET FREAS, ANALYST, MORNINGSTAR, CHICAGO:

"This is the first time that Alcoa has beat earnings estimates by a considerable margin for many quarters. A key for me is the revenue number. To be able to keep your revenue constant when prices are down eases concerns that demand is weakening. Shipping volumes were up in every segment."

(Reporting By Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Carole Vaporean in New York, compiled by Patricia Kranz)