European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere (ALR.N) on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
However, Abbott said last month it had moved to terminate the proposed acquisition citing a "substantial loss" in the value of Alere since they struck a deal a year ago.
The European Commission, which is in charge of competition policy in the European Union, said there were overlaps in analyzers used in testing of blood gases and cardiac markers.
The Commission said it had accepted Abbott's offer to divest Alere's global Epoc, Triage and BNP reagents businesses.
"Doctors and patients worldwide rely on fast and accurate tests to detect and monitor medical conditions. Today's decision ensures that they will continue to benefit from choice and competitive prices in the fast developing market for small and portable test analyzers," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.