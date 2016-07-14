Troubled diagnostics company Alere Inc said it was looking to file its 2015 annual report "as soon as practicable," while cutting its revenue estimate for the year.

The company, which was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice over its sales practices, has delayed filing its annual report as it is analyzing revenue from Africa and China for 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Alere said revised statements for these years are expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its upcoming annual report.

The company now expects 2015 revenue of $2.45 bln, down from its previous estimate of $2.48-$2.5 billion.

Alere, which had agreed to be bought by Abbott Laboratories for $5.8 billion earlier this year, said in April that it had rejected a request by the company to terminate the deal for a breakup fee.

Alere makes tests for infections such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and dengue. The company began withdrawing its anti-clotting monitors on Monday as the systems were likely to give inaccurate results.

