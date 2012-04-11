A $500 million initial public offering for private equity-backed aluminum processor Aleris Corp ARS.N was postponed due to market conditions on Wednesday, an underwriter said, dealing a blow to its majority owner, Oaktree Capital Management LP.

The Ohio-based company, owned by Oaktree Capital Management OAKCP.UL and Apollo Management OAKCP.UL, had hoped to price 31.3 million shares at a range of $15 to $17. At the middle of the range, this would have been a $500 million IPO.

Aleris had planned to sell 9.4 million shares and existing shareholders planned to sell the remaining 21.9 million. Most of those shares would have come from Oaktree, which was looking to cut its ownership stake from 59.7 percent to as low as 40.4 percent.

Leon Back's Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) was hoping to cut its stake to as low as 12.7 percent from 18.9 percent.

Postponing the IPO is not just a setback for Oaktree, which also saw its own $380.3 million IPO on Wednesday price at the bottom of its expected range, but also for others who hoped that a recovery in equity markets allowed for easy access.

Aleris was the latest in a string of private equity-backed industrial companies looking to tap the public markets, following in the footsteps of offerings from vehicle transmission-systems maker Allison Transmission and industrial parts maker Rexnord.

Aleris operates 41 production facilities worldwide, including 14 facilities that make rolled and extended aluminum products and 27 recycling and specification alloy manufacturing plants.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2009 as a result of the global recession which contributed to a fall in demand for aluminum, allowing debt investors to seize control of the company from TPG Capital LP.

Aleris' IPO underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs. Aleris was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker "ARS."

(Reporting By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis; editing by M.D. Golan)