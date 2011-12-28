Biopharmaceutical company Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN.O) agreed to buy Enobia Pharma Corp in an all-cash deal to gain access to the privately owned firm's key therapy for treating a rare and fatal metabolic bone disease.

Alexion will pay $610 million upon completion of the deal, and up to $470 million on achievement of various regulatory and sales milestones.

Cheshire, Connecticut-based Alexion said it will acquire worldwide development and commercial rights to Enobia's bone-targeted enzyme replacement therapy -- ENB-0040 (asfotase alfa) -- for treating hypophosphatasia.

ENB-0040, which was awarded an orphan drug designation in the U.S. and the EU in 2008 and fast track status in the U.S. in 2009, is currently in mid-stage clinical development.

"Asfotase alfa has shown compelling Phase II clinical data in infants and juveniles with hypophosphatasia," Alexion's Chief Executive Leonard Bell said in a statement.

Hypophosphatasia is a genetic disease for which there are currently no approved treatments.

Alexion, which intends to finance the acquisition through cash on hand and $300 million of committed bank debt, expects to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2012.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $438.2 million as on November 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While Goldman, Sachs & Co advised Alexion, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is Enobia's financial adviser.

Shares of the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company were down 2 percent in extended trade. The company's shares closed at $70.92 on Wednesday on Nasdaq after touching a year high of $72.18.

